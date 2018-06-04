Chelsea are set to make a move for Barcelona and Holland goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, according to his Blaugrana teammate Philippe Coutinho.

Don Balon are reporting that the Brazilian international has informed Lionel Messi that the Blues are very keen on signing Cillessen this summer, with it also being reported that the Blues want him as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

The news outlet are also stating that Liverpool are keen on Cillessen as well as Chelsea, so we may see the two clash with each other in the race to sign the Barcelona star.

As per Sport, Cillessen current deal with Barcelona contains a €60M release clause, a price that’ll be an absolute bargain for a player of the Dutchman’s quality, especially in today’s current transfer market.

Despite not featuring much in the league this campaign, Cillessen did manage to make 11 appearances for Barca in the Copa Del Rey, helping them win their fourth consecutive trophy in the competition.

If Chelsea are in the market for a new shot-stopper to replace Courtois, they’ll have to go far to find one better suited to the job than the ever-reliable Cillessen.