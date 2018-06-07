Manchester United ‘cleared to sign world class playmaker for €150million’

Manchester United have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer as long as they pay up for the Dane.

One of the finest creative players in Europe, Eriksen has been linked with United, Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent times and Spurs are prepared to sell for the right price.

However, according to Don Balon, that price is as much as €150million (£131m), which may prove a bit steep even for a club of United’s financial power.

The Red Devils could be aided, however, by the fact that the 26-year-old is eager for a move to Old Trafford, as recently revealed by CaughtOffside.

It could also help the club that a number of player sales in attack seem likely this summer, with the likes of Anthony Martial and Juan Mata among those linked with exits.

Eriksen would be a major upgrade in that attacking midfield department and seems ready to make the step up to a bigger club at this stage of his career.