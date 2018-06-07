Jose Mourinho intervention helps Manchester United beat PSG to €60million transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho personally contacted Fred by phone to persuade him to complete a transfer to Old Trafford, according to reports in France.

Despite late interest from Paris Saint-Germain, United were able to hold off competition for the €60million midfield signing due to Mourinho convincing the player, according to Le 10 Sport.

United announced this week that a deal has been agreed for Fred, who shone at previous club Shakhtar Donetsk before making the headlines for a number of weeks this summer.

It seems clear that Fred could have had his pick of Europe’s top clubs, with Le 10 Sport mentioning PSG as potential suitors, while the Manchester Evening News have also previously reported of Manchester City trying to sign the Brazil international.

Fans will be delighted to hear Mourinho played such a key role in delivering this exciting signing, with Fred looking badly needed in United’s midfield.

The 25-year-old will likely replace Michael Carrick after his retirement, and should help the Red Devils close the gap on rivals City next season, as well as going further in the Champions League.