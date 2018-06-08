Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has reportedly learned that Juventus are ready to make an offer to seal the transfer of midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer.

The Croatia international has been a key player for Barca in the last few years, but his future has looked in some doubt lately as the rumours have been flying in.

MORE: £88m Manchester United star offered surprise transfer to rivals Chelsea

The latest is that Suarez seems to have picked up information on a possible move to Juventus, with the Turin giants prepared to pay £61million for him, according to Don Balon.

This follows another recent claim from Don Balon that Manchester United and Liverpool had been in touch about signing Rakitic to solve their midfield issues.

It may no longer be that the 30-year-old is a priority for either team, with Liverpool completing the signing of Fabinho from Monaco, while United also have a deal in place to land Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to their official site.

Rakitic could end up being a great fit for Juventus, however, who would be delighted to land such a proven and experienced player as they look to go for an eighth title in a row in Serie A and make progress in the Champions League after losing two finals in recent years.