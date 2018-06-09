Video: Robert Lewandowski scores screamer amid €200m Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid transfer rumours

Robert Lewandowski did his chances of earning a big summer transfer no harm last night as he bagged a screamer from outside the box for Poland.

The Bayern Munich striker showed why he’s regarded as one of the world’s best finishers as he struck a sweet effort from range with his weaker foot in his country’s 2-2 draw with Chile.

This follows reports that Lewandowski is on the lookout for a new club this summer, with Bild reporting he’s been offered around to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, but that Bayern want a whopping €200m for his signature.

Meanwhile, it’s also been reported by Don Balon that the 29-year-old has everything agreed to join Real Madrid, so who knows where he’ll end up this summer?

For now, sit back and enjoy this sublime effort from Lewandowski as he potentially adds a little more to his already sizeable price tag…