Manchester United given hope of beating Barcelona to major transfer

Manchester United look to have been given some hope of beating Barcelona to the transfer of highly-rated young Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet this summer.

The 22-year-old has shone in La Liga and could be ideal for United given their needs at the back at the moment, with Jose Mourinho surely unable to rely on the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo for too much longer.

Lenglet has, however, largely been linked strongly with Barcelona, with Sport recently claiming he was set to seal his switch to the Nou Camp on July 1st.

Don Balon have also linked Manchester United as admirers of the Frenchman, but his agent seems to have suggested nothing is settled with Barca and his client could still be open to a different club.

‘He [Lenglet] knows he has to think a lot about it and he will take a decision by the end of the month,” Lenglet’s agent Gregory Dakad told ESPN.

‘We have offers from clubs in various countries and he is thinking about what the best decision is.

‘He is not ruling out any country in Europe.’

This could be great news for the Red Devils in their bid to put together a more solid squad capable of challenging Manchester City for the title next season and going further in the Champions League after a largely underwhelming 2017/18 campaign.

While Lenglet alone wouldn’t solve all their problems, bringing in one of Europe’s finest young centre-backs could help sort them in that position for many years to come.