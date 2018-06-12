Liverpool and Chelsea have been dealt with a transfer blow as Roma and Brazil goalkeeper star Alisson has spoken about his future at Roma.

Alisson is a highly-rated goalkeeper and has been attracting attention from the likes of Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid, according to The Express last month.

As per the report, The Reds were rumoured to have lined up Alisson as a potential upgrade for current Liverpool goalkeepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

He would be a significant upgrade to a position that Liverpool struggled with last season and Karius sadly made two crucial errors in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

However, the latest is that the Anfield side not willing to meet his clubs £80million asking price at the moment, according to Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were reportedly expected to test the resolve of Roma goalkeeper Alisson if they lose Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, according to Calciomercato.

Alisson ‘very happy’ at Roma

The ‘keeper though said he was very content in the Italian capital and said he is very happy to be playing in Serie A.

“I’m focusing on my work with Brazil. People are taking care of other issues regarding Roma. Whatever happens will be for the best,” the 25-year-old told reporters, according to Goal.

“I try not to read the news so much. It helps not to read speculation. Nothing official has come my way. I have a contract with Roma.

“I’m very happy in Italian football, I’m very happy in Rome.”

The 25-year-old kept 22 clean sheets in 49 outings in all competitions, while his technical ability allows him to build out from the back which is arguably now a requirement for all modern-day goalkeepers, in a similar vein to Man City’s shot-stopper Ederson.