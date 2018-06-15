After impressing for Aston Villa last season, Tottenham have reportedly been told they’ll need to splash out if they want Jack Grealish this summer.

The 22-year-old put indifferent form and off-the-pitch controversies behind him last year to emerge as one of the bright sparks in Villa’s push for promotion.

Unfortunately for Steve Bruce’s side, that push ended in the playoff final against Fulham, and so as they face another year in the Championship, it could lead to difficult decisions this summer.

According to The Mirror though, they won’t allow one of their brightest young talents go for cheap, as it’s claimed that Tottenham will have to spend £30m to prise Grealish away from Villa Park.

After bagging three goals and eight assists in 34 games last season, it’s evident that the youngster is a major talent. With his driving runs from midfield coupled with his technical quality, he often stands out as one of the more influential players on the pitch.

Couple that with Mauricio Pochettino’s reputation of developing young English players, as seen with the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane, and it would appear to be a great match for both parties.

As noted by The Mirror, Villa need to raise money to balance the books this summer, and the easiest way to do that would be to sell Grealish given his current valuation.

Time will tell if Spurs are willing to meet those demands or not though, as given he has yet to really prove himself at the highest level, that is a hefty figure for Grealish.