Manchester United CLEARED to complete major signing as star’s asking price SLASHED to £74million

Manchester United look to have been handed a huge boost in their transfer pursuit of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Serbia international has long been linked with the Red Devils, as well as with other big clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

MORE: Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United to beat Barcelona to transfer of €80m star

However, his asking price has proved a stumbling block, with the Metro recently claiming Lazio wanted as much as £114million for the 23-year-old.

This is no longer the case, as the Independent claim the Italian giants are now hoping to bring in just £74m for their star player.

That kind of price should be easily affordable for a club like United, who have spent big on some of the world’s most glamorous names in recent times.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have all joined the Premier League giants for big money and Milinkovic-Savic would be another great fit in this squad.

In fact, with Pogba struggling at Old Trafford, a midfielder like Milinkovic-Savic seems ideal to help Jose Mourinho improve his options in that position next season.

The Independent claim United continue to chase the player and that his asking price has now shot down in a development that gives the club serious hope of getting this major deal done.