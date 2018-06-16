Arsenal star likely to be sold as Gunners close in on €20million transfer

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is reportedly likely to be sold if the club bring in Bayer Leverkusen star Bernd Leno in his place.

This could lead Napoli to snap him up this summer as new manager Carlo Ancelotti eyes a reunion with one of his former Chelsea players, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Cech struggled for Arsenal last season and looks well past his peak, but it seems he could still get a chance to prove himself in Serie A, where older players have traditionally done well and been able to extend their careers.

It still looks a slightly risky move by Napoli, but it’s interesting from Arsenal given they recently announced they’d changed Cech’s squad number to the traditional number 1 worn by ‘keepers.

It seems instead that Leno would likely come in as the new first choice, and Bild are among the sources to recently claim a deal is close to completion for the Germany international to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans would surely be happy with that, even if it meant a popular figure like Cech leaving at what many would probably agree is the right time for him to do so.