Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui is eager for the club to make a move for Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago, who is also a target for Barcelona.

Don Balon are stating that the new Los Blancos manager has requested the signing of Thiago, and that the player himself is keen to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

Marca have reported in the past that Thiago is also a target for Barcelona, and that the midfielder is going to set any club back around €70M.

Thiago has proven himself to be one of the best midfielders in the world these past few years, with the Spaniard constantly impressing fans with his performance for both Bayern and Spain.

The Spaniard’s best season for the German giants came last season, as Thiago managed to clock up a total of nine goals and eight assists in 41 appearances in all competitions as his side won yet another Bundesliga title.

If either side are to land a deal for Thiago this summer, the one thing that is certain is that either side are to have their hands on one of the world’s best midfielders.