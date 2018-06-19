Juventus are reportedly set to meet the release clause of Lazio star and Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has long been linked with the Red Devils, with a recent report even suggesting an £80million deal was in place for him to move to Old Trafford.

However, it now looks like Juventus have moved ahead of United in the running as Milinkovic-Savic himself favours remaining in Italy.

On top of that, Juve chiefs have made it a key promise to manager Massimiliano Allegri that if he stayed this summer they’d spend big in the transfer market.

According to Tuttosport, this now means paying the £87.5million release clause of Milinkovic-Savic, who would undoubtedly be a major statement purchase.

This is bad news for United, who could do with one more signing in midfield to come in alongside Fred, who’s set to join from Shakhtar Donetsk.

But with Michael Carrick retiring, Marouane Fellaini likely leaving as he nears the end of his contract and Paul Pogba struggling for form, there’s clear need for another top class central midfield player like Milinkovic-Savic.

The 23-year-old seems ideal for Jose Mourinho’s playing style but all signs now point towards him joining Juventus.