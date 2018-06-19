Man United are set to be rivalled by Italian giants Juventus in the race to sign Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

CalcioMercato are stating that, as re-reported and translated by the Sun, the German giants will allow the defender to leave the club if a good enough offer is made for him, and that both Juve and United are keen on reaching a deal for him.

The news outlet are also stating that the player is rated by the Bundesliga outfit at £28M, a price that would be an absolute bargain for a player of his quality.

Since moving to the Bundesliga giants from Man City in the summer of 2011, Boateng has proven to be a fantastic purchase for the club.

The defender, despite being somewhat troubled by injuries during his career, has still managed to clock up a total of 258 appearances during his time with Bayern, a respectable total to say the least.

If either side are to sign Boateng this summer, then it seems he will be available at an absolute bargain price for a player of his supreme quality.