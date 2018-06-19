Man United to be rivalled by Juventus in race to secure deal for £28M-rated Bayern Munich superstar

Posted by
Man United to be rivalled by Juventus in race to secure deal for £28M-rated Bayern Munich superstar

Man United are set to be rivalled by Italian giants Juventus in the race to sign Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

CalcioMercato are stating that, as re-reported and translated by the Sun, the German giants will allow the defender to leave the club if a good enough offer is made for him, and that both Juve and United are keen on reaching a deal for him.

MORE: Jose Mourinho eyeing up raid on old club Chelsea with Man United readying £60M swoop for key Blues star

The news outlet are also stating that the player is rated by the Bundesliga outfit at £28M, a price that would be an absolute bargain for a player of his quality.

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng
Man United are set to battle Juvenus in the race to land the signing of German Boateng

Since moving to the Bundesliga giants from Man City in the summer of 2011, Boateng has proven to be a fantastic purchase for the club.

The defender, despite being somewhat troubled by injuries during his career, has still managed to clock up a total of 258 appearances during his time with Bayern, a respectable total to say the least.

If either side are to sign Boateng this summer, then it seems he will be available at an absolute bargain price for a player of his supreme quality.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top