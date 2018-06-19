Real Madrid chasing £70m Liverpool target is part of master plan to secure even bigger transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly mainly chasing the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson as part of an attempt to land Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish giants are one of the main teams being strongly linked with Alisson this summer, though Globo Esporte recently linked him as a target for the Reds as well, with claims they’d even offered him a contract.

MORE: Chelsea risk pushing star duo to Manchester City or Real Madrid over transfer approach

Since then, however, the Daily Mail have reported on the Brazil international edging closer to agreeing a £70million move to the Bernabeu, and there’s a fresh update on the saga.

This comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who state that Perez’s main fixation is still PSG star Neymar, an international team-mate of Alisson.

This report suggests Perez’s thinking may be to bring in a strong Brazilian contingent to help Neymar feel at home at the club, which a number of current Madrid players feel uneasy about.

It remains to be seen if this alone would really be enough to convince Neymar anyway, while Madrid could surely struggle to afford both players in one transfer window.