Gareth Bale’s representative has revealed what Real Madrid must do to keep the Welsh star at the club.

Bale has enjoyed great success at Los Blancos and has won four Champions Leagues, La Liga, a Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups making him the most successful British player to play abroad.

READ MORE: Liverpool to swoop for £20m wonderkid after Premier League rivals hand them golden opportunity

However, he often found himself on the periphery of the first-team last season and made many appearances from the bench.

He still had a wonderful impact in the Champions League final though – producing a spectacular overhead kick to rival that of Cristiano Ronaldo’s against Juventus – to help them win their third successive European crown.

But in order to stay in the Spanish capital, his agent Jonathan Barnett has said the wing wizard needs more game time and harbours hopes of someday winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

“I think we have to have a chat with Real Madrid and see where we’re going,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that’s paramount to him. I think he’s one of the top three or four players on earth. For somebody like him, he has to play. It’s not about money.

“He wants to win the Ballon d’Or and I think he can. I think he’s the best there has ever been in that sense (a British player abroad), unless someone can name me someone who’s been more successful.”

Barnett is also an avid Arsenal fan, and when asked whether Bale could move to north London, Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports, as reported by the Metro: “I’d love him to play there but it’s got as much chance as me going to the moon.”

Interestingly Jose Mourinho has been in touch with Bale and promised him he’d be a Ballon d’Or winner if he were to make the move to United, according to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, as quoted by Don Balon.

Could a move to Old Trafford be on the cards?