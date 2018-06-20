Iran vs Spain starting lineup confirmed: Key Manchester Utd star keeps his place following error

Spain take on Iran shortly as they are looking to chase qualification from their World Cup group.

The World Cup 2010 champions were held to a 3-3 draw against Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick and a late free-kick to rescue a draw for the Euro 2016 holders.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks European record with goal for Portugal vs Morocco

Iran secured a memorable win against Morocco in their first game after Aziz Bouhaddouz scored an own goal in injury time to hand Iran their first World Cup finals win since 1998.

David de Gea has come in for criticism after his error led to Ronaldo’s shot trickling into the back of the net, but the Manchester Utd ‘keeper keeps his place in the starting XI.

Diego Costa starred for the Spanish against Portugal after grabbing himself a brace a leads the line upfront.

Isco will start start behind the Atletico frontman with David Silva and Lucas Vazquez looking to provide ammunition.

Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta start in midfield.

The pressure will be on both sides following Portugal’s win against Morocco.

Iran vs Spain starting lineup

Iran starting XI

Spain starting XI