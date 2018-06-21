‘Is this your GOAT?’ – Lionel Messi trolled by Cristiano Ronaldo fans after Argentina nightmare

Lionel Messi endured a miserable night on Thursday as Argentina capitulated to a 3-0 defeat to Croatia in their World Cup clash.

The Albiceleste have it all to do now to have any chance of going through to the knockout stage in Russia, as it’s ultimately now likely to be out of their hands ahead of their last group game against Nigeria.

After being held by Iceland, they were deservedly beaten by Croatia after another lacklustre and disjointed performance, with Jorge Sampaoli and his players undoubtedly set to face a real backlash on their return home if they can’t salvage something from this tournament.

Naturally though, the Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate isn’t far away when either player is in action, and this is undoubtedly an ideal time for those supporting the latter in the argument as to who is better to make the most of it.

While Ronaldo is busy leading Portugal to the knockout stage having scored four goals in two games, while also battling the same issue of ultimately not having the best squad around him, Messi has wilted after missing his penalty against Iceland and was largely anonymous against Croatia.

Both men should be celebrated in their own right and as fans, we should feel lucky to be able to watch them continue to produce week in and week out at such a high level.

Nevertheless, for many, it’s a choice. And with Messi on the brink of elimination in Russia, Ronaldo’s fans have been quick to pile in and troll the Argentine talisman, as seen in the tweets below.

This Messi vs Ronaldo debate is over tbh — KP?? (@KRSP01) June 21, 2018

So Messi’s response to Ronaldo’s carry job against Croatia: – 2 key passes

– 0 shots on target

– 6 dribble attempts

– 1 socraticjuan paragraph on twitter IS THIS YOUR LEADER?? pic.twitter.com/dyERFMTERW — Regin? ? ?????? (@_RIZmadridista) June 21, 2018

A picture of Messi holding Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/EqrDjBPNUG — Grace (@gracebakes) June 21, 2018

MESSI is just a GOAT in Barcelona and no where else…. Imagine RONALDO has broken records for MANCHESTER UNITED

REAL MADRID

PORTUGAL…. The real GOAT But Messi fanboys will say Ronaldo is not next to Messi well yes he is not next to him.. he is ABOVE him… pic.twitter.com/nm7tbC7p3o — Alpha Zaddy ???? (@Chris___Haze) June 21, 2018

Messi is nothing without Barcelona,

Ronaldo has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and he is doing well for Portugal. Messi can’t play well outside Barca#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/V0QtHKFYi3 — Peters Raphael (@Raphpero) June 21, 2018

Messi looks great in a great side. Ronaldo looks great in any side — Chris Malbon (@fentonstokie) June 21, 2018

World Cup 2018:

Cristiano Ronaldo ? ? Games: 2

? Goals: 4

? MOTM: 2 Lionel Messi ? Games: 2

? Goals: 0

? Penalties Missed: 1 ONLY ONE GOAT! pic.twitter.com/oabxVM1VkU — Alain (@Alain_TCR) June 21, 2018