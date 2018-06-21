‘I’m ready for the next big step’ – Liverpool and Arsenal given hope in pursuit of £47m-rated World Cup star winger

Arsenal and Liverpool have been boosted in there reported interest in RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg, according to Goal.

Forsberg is regarded as one of Europe’s young stars and last season registered five goals and four assists in 33 games for his club.

However, it was in the previous campaign where he really shone and his reputation grew as he produced an impressive 22 assists and eight goals in 31 appearances as he emerged as a creative force for the Bundesliga outfit.

Forsberg is currently on international duty with Sweden at the World Cup 2018 but has revealed that he would be attracted to some of the world’s best clubs and interestingly seemingly alerted prospective clubs by saying he is ready for the ‘next big step’.

He told Fotbollskanalen, as re-reported by Goal: “I’m ready for the next big step. That’s going to be very interesting.

“I am in dialogue with RB and always had a good relationship with the club.

“I have the dream of playing for the strongest clubs in the world.”

Arsenal have also been linked with the £47m-rated Swedish winger previously, as noted by The Sun.

The Gunners have lacked a natural winger since the departure of Theo Walcott so a move would make sense despite being overstocked in the attacking positions.

Forsberg possesses fantastic technical and passing ability in mind too, so he could be a perfect fit into Arsenal’s playing style.

Former Arsenal star Anders Limpar has previously desperately urged the Gunners to sign him too.

“If we get Emil Forsberg, we will be so lucky,” the Swede told football.london. “He’s the biggest prospect we have in Europe. He has been really good in the Bundesliga and has been outstanding for the national side.

“If we get him, we would get a hell of a player who could produce points with assists and goals. Please God, we should sign him straight away – if we can.”