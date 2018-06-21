Video: ‘Come to United’ – Man Utd fans love what Spain star did to David de Gea in Iran victory

Manchester United fans love this video below of Real Madrid star Isco kissing David de Gea’s gloves in Spain’s win over Iran.

The Red Devils goalkeeper didn’t get off to the best of starts at this summer’s World Cup when he allowed a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to slip through his gloves in the opening match against Portugal.

However, things improved for De Gea as he kept a clean sheet against Iran, and it’s clear Isco is a big fan:

Unsurprisingly, this clip now has United fans tipping Isco to join or calling for him to link up with his Spanish team-mate at Old Trafford…

Isco to United confirmed https://t.co/CzWyQ8XTAZ — Steven (@StevenUtd_) June 20, 2018

come to United @isco_alarcon xx — chlogay (@HAlZGlRL) June 20, 2018

Isco bowing down and kissing David de Gea’s hand. ?? pic.twitter.com/CzF5lMLEL2 — The Manutd Stand (@WeManUtd) June 20, 2018

Never happening, but boy, I’d have loved Isco at Manchester United. — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) June 20, 2018

United please sign Isco now — Shu (@sdotsom7) June 20, 2018