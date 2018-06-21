Real Madrid are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku to replace Karim Benzema.

This is the claim of Spanish outlet Diario Gol, who discuss various possible exchange deals and players who could move between both clubs this summer.

MORE: Fred explains why he sealed Manchester United transfer over Manchester City

There is talk of United trying to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Madrid, and Diario Gol state that Real could be open to such a deal if they could land Lukaku from the Red Devils in return as they view him as ideal to replace Benzema up front.

However, United are not prepared to sell the Belgium international, says the report, as he is regarded as an important player despite a slightly unconvincing first season at Old Trafford.

Lukaku may not have quite lived up to expectations yet, but one imagines the 25-year-old has shown enough to suggest he could improve and become a big player for the club.

There is also talk of United interest in Gareth Bale from Diario Gol, while Paul Pogba to Real Madrid is also talked up as something that could interest both the club and the player.

However, it’s also suggested United view Pogba as too important to let go right now, though the France international is another to have struggled lately and the Daily Record reported not so long ago that he’d been offered to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent.