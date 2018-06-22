Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the environment of Sevilla defender Miguel Layun, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Mexico international, who plays at right-back, has been on loan at Sevilla from Porto in the season just gone, and it’s not yet clear if he’ll make his move permanent.

MORE: Unai Emery gives green light for Arsenal to sign former Arsene Wenger transfer target

This could then lead to interest from the likes of Arsenal and AC Milan, with AS stating the clubs have made some initial contact over a potential transfer.

The Gunners already have Hector Bellerin and Stephan Lichtsteiner as options at right-back, but Layun can also play at left-back or centre-back, so could be a useful squad player.

The 29-year-old is the latest Sevilla player to be linked with Arsenal, with Ever Banega also said to be on their radar as his agent has held talks over a possible switch, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

Unai Emery notably had plenty of success at Sevilla earlier in his career and it could be that Arsenal will now use that connection to their advantage in the transfer market.