Mauro Icardi sparks reaction with Instagram activity following Argentina loss

Despite enjoying another prolific campaign with Inter last year, Mauro Icardi failed to make the Argentina squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The 25-year-old bagged 29 goals in just 36 games last season, and yet it wasn’t enough to convince Jorge Sampaoli that he should be in his final squad.

Criticism of that decision ramped up after Argentina’s 3-0 loss to Croatia on Thursday night, with Sergio Aguero struggling to get into the game while Gonzalo Higuain has yet to score in the tournament.

With the Albiceleste now staring at an early elimination, it remains to be seen as to whether results go their way to end the group stage and if they can somehow sneak through.

However, as seen in the post below, Icardi has sparked a reaction after liking an image posted by Ivan Perisic on Instagram of the Croatia team photo before kick-off.

On one hand, it’s simply Icardi liking his Inter teammate’s image, and it would appear to be innocent enough.

Nevertheless, given his history of being excluded coupled with the fact that Croatia have just beaten Argentina heavily, it’s probably not the smartest thing for him to do and not great timing.

The split in the reaction can be seen in the tweets below with some arguing that it means nothing, but it surely still won’t be appreciated by those in the Argentina camp as it seems like a bit of a silly move in the immediate aftermath of such a poor night for Sampaoli and his men.

Icardi really liked Perisic’s IG post ????? — ?Ra’id?????? ?? (@MesutsTouch) June 22, 2018

icardi texting thank you messages to brozo, perisic, & kova for sure. — ICARDI B (@interjezzy) June 21, 2018

They are teammates is how it will be spun no? Is it petty? Absolutely but I wouldn’t have done any differently given his position — McLovin (@_doodoobrown) June 22, 2018

What an idolo ??? — Musanda Sinthumule (@JackSinthumule) June 22, 2018

That’s cold! — Classical Willie (@WRN99) June 22, 2018