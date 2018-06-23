Real Madrid take pole position in transfer battle for £90m Chelsea ace

Real Madrid look to be leading a transfer battle for a Chelsea star that has attracted interest from a number of notable European sides.

Real Madrid are leading the race in a transfer battle for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante with PSG also closely monitoring the French star.

Kante has established himself as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League in recent seasons. The French international won back-to-back Premier League titles with two different clubs after helping Leicester City to secure their incredible title win in the 2015/16 campaign before then clinching the title the following year with Chelsea in the 2016/17 season under Antonio Conte.

Kante was subsequently awarded the PFA player of the year award in in 2017 and has impressed beyond the Premier League with his fine performances for the French national side.

The Chelsea star however has been heavily linked with a move away from the Blue in recent weeks with the most notable speculation linking the midfielder with a move to PSG.

Tribal Football reported earlier this month that the Ligue 1 champions were lining up a £90m bid for the French midfielder.

CalcioMercato however have today translated a report form French outlet Le Parisien suggesting that Florentino Perez and Real Madrid are now leading the race for Kante’s signature.

The report also mentions that Juventus are growing increasingly keen on the Chelsea and France midfielder making him one of the most in-demand stars of this summer’s transfer market.