Spurs star Heung-min Son scored an absolute peach of a strike for South Korea today as he tried to help his side snatch a draw at the death against Mexico at the World Cup.

The Spurs star, who struggled in both of his country’s two games so far at the tournament, got his goal tally for this summer’s World Cup up and running with a stunning strike against opponents Mexico.

The South Korean’s were already 2-0 down at this point due to goals from Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez, however this goal from Son definitely gave an enticing and exciting end to an overall enjoyable match for the neutral.

Here’s a clip of Son’s superb strike against the Mexican’s this evening, one that will certainly in the running for the goal of the tournament award once the World Cup finishes on July 15th.

One of the best goals of the tournament. Take a bow Son. pic.twitter.com/DdRyPHrH4d — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) June 23, 2018