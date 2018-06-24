Man Utd fans all demand same thing after Jesse Lingard scores brilliant goal for England

England strolled to a comfortable win over Panama in their second World Cup group game on Sunday, with Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard getting on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old scored the pick of the bunch as he curled in a wonderful effort from outside the box which nestled into the back of the net.

After being a little wasteful in the win over Tunisia last time out, it would undoubtedly have been a big moment for him to get his first World Cup goal, and to do so in such style.

Lingard is coming off the back of an impressive season with Man Utd, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, as seen in the tweets below, many United fans wanted to see Jose Mourinho receive some praise for the role that he has played in Lingard’s development over the past two years since he arrived at Old Trafford.

They do have a point as Lingard has certainly taken great strides since the Portuguese tactician was appointed, adding quality and composure to his play in the final third to make a more decisive impact.

While they weren’t expecting much praise to be dished out to the Man Utd boss from pundits, the Red Devils faithful were keen to credit him for Lingard’s improvement and were hoping for a little more recognition…

Does Mourinho get any credit for Lingard or nah. — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) June 24, 2018

Jose Mourinho has turned Jesse Lingard into a global star but you wouldn’t hear it in media. — ??jose?? (@_imran_mufc_) June 24, 2018

Without Jose Mourinho’s development of Lingard he wouldn’t be in the squad let alone scoring worldies! ???????? #MUFC #ENG pic.twitter.com/E2yvPoxJTS — Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) June 24, 2018

I’m crediting lingard improvement to mourinho , since bad belle people will never agree pic.twitter.com/TSrsJGmEAd — kenna (@kennagq) June 24, 2018

José will never get credit for developing Lingard.

Hard work beats talent any day. — Jíthu (@VivaMourinho) June 24, 2018

Whatever you say about Mourinho he has improved Lingard so much as a player, something the press would never give him credit for. — Ryan (@Ryanmufc95) June 24, 2018

Jose Mourinho has COMPLETELY transformed Jesse Lingard into a player of such quality. He doesn’t look a shadow of the player he was 2 years ago, it’s been so enjoyable watching him develop — G ?? (@LewdLawrence) June 24, 2018

No one will praise Mourinho for the development of Jesse Lingard. — Mustafa (@JoseTheJudas) June 24, 2018

When will Mourinho get credit for Lingard’s development? — Shahzeb Zaidi (@ZaidiSahaab) June 24, 2018