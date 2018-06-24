Man Utd fans all demand same thing after Jesse Lingard scores brilliant goal for England

England strolled to a comfortable win over Panama in their second World Cup group game on Sunday, with Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard getting on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old scored the pick of the bunch as he curled in a wonderful effort from outside the box which nestled into the back of the net.

After being a little wasteful in the win over Tunisia last time out, it would undoubtedly have been a big moment for him to get his first World Cup goal, and to do so in such style.

Lingard is coming off the back of an impressive season with Man Utd, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, as seen in the tweets below, many United fans wanted to see Jose Mourinho receive some praise for the role that he has played in Lingard’s development over the past two years since he arrived at Old Trafford.

They do have a point as Lingard has certainly taken great strides since the Portuguese tactician was appointed, adding quality and composure to his play in the final third to make a more decisive impact.

While they weren’t expecting much praise to be dished out to the Man Utd boss from pundits, the Red Devils faithful were keen to credit him for Lingard’s improvement and were hoping for a little more recognition…

