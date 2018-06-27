£132m star prefers Chelsea over Liverpool as Maurizio Sarri orders Blues to complete transfer

Incoming Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants the Blues to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

And according to Don Balon, the Spain international would rather make the move to west London than join fellow transfer suitors Liverpool.

Asensio has become regarded as one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times and would be an exciting addition to any Premier League club.

Mundo Deportivo recently claimed Liverpool had made a bid of as much as £158million for the 22-year-old, though another Don Balon report states Madrid would settle for less than that, setting his asking price at £132m.

Asensio, however, is also wanted at Chelsea, and seems to favour the prospect of joining the Sarri revolution at Stamford Bridge.

This would undoubtedly be a superb statement signing by the new boss as he’s strongly linked with replacing Antonio Conte at the club.

Asensio could fit in well in Chelsea’s attack, and it’s that kind of ambitious purchase that could help them keep on to unsettled big name like Eden Hazard.

Marca recently claimed Hazard and his father had tried to get him a move to Real Madrid, so even if Asensio in fact only ends up replacing the Belgian, that would be good business that suits both sides.