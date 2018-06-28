Jose Mourinho NAMES £70m star as dream Paul Pogba partner in SECRET Man Utd transfer meeting

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly urged Ed Woodward to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer.

The Germany international is heading home from the World Cup early after his nation’s shock group stage elimination, and should be free for transfer talks soon.

Long regarded as one of the finest players in the world in his position, Kroos has won Champions League titles with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, as well as the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

It is little wonder then that Mourinho has named him as a priority target this summer as he views him as the dream partner for Paul Pogba in United’s midfield, according to AS.

The 28-year-old has been linked with the likes of United, Manchester City and others this summer and is expected to cost around £70million or more.

Real would rather not sell Kroos, though they are one of many clubs who have been linked with new signings in midfield themselves.

Marco Verratti and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are among the names being thrown about, so it could be that Kroos will find himself pushed down the pecking order.

United would then do well to pounce and strengthen what has been a problem position for the club for some time.

Michael Carrick’s retirement makes it even more so, and Pogba’s patchy form last term means a player of this calibre alongside him does look badly needed.