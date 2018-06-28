Video: Marcus Rashford misses glorious chance to bring England level vs Belgium

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford missed an easy chance for England against Belgium tonight.

The young attacker was superbly played through but failed to get any curve on the ball as it trickled wide when he should really have hit the target.

Rashford has long been regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in English football, but he has to start taking chances like this to cement his place as an regular for club and country.

Top players don’t miss chances like this in big games, so Rashford will have to hope he gets another opportunity to make an impact tonight…