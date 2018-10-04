Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named David de Gea and Luke Shaw as among the most impressive players in the Premier League this season.

This is despite a slow start from the Red Devils, who have made their worst start to a campaign since 2013/14 under David Moyes.

Still, Neville is glad to see Shaw playing more often and impressing, while De Gea has consistently been one of United’s best players for a number of years now.

Overall, however, the former England defender admitted the one player who’s really stood out for him is Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk – a less controversial view given his role in the Reds’ fine start.

? We asked @GNev2 who has impressed him most in the #PremierLeague… ? Agree? pic.twitter.com/voabi4eWZf — Super 6 (@Super6) October 4, 2018

‘Milner for Liverpool, who have been outstanding. Virgil van Dijk: outstanding,’ Neville told Super 6.

‘Luke Shaw at Manchester United, I’ve been really pleased with him. I’ve got full belief in him and his talent. He just needs that break in terms of staying clear of injuries.

‘Eden Hazard is a wonderful player. He probably is [the best in the league]. David Silva I love. De Bruyne is brilliant. [David] De Gea has been one of the top players over the last few years. They are the type of players who have impressed me most.’