Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Inter: These fans delighted with key inclusion from Valverde

Barcelona will face Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and coach Ernesto Valverde has made a popular decision with his squad selection.

The Catalan giants will be without talisman Lionel Messi after he sustained a fractured arm during the win over Sevilla at the weekend.

In turn, his absence will present a problem for Valverde in terms of making a key change in attack, with the Argentine icon having to be replaced for this encounter having been ruled out for three weeks.

Having totalled just 25 minutes of playing time so far this season, summer signing Malcom could be in line to get his opportunity to impress as he has been named in the squad to face Inter, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

That in itself is a major breakthrough for the Brazilian starlet as he has struggled to even make Valverde’s match-day squad in recent weeks, leading to question marks over whether or not the coach has issues with his player.

It appears as though he could get a chance to prove his worth in Europe in midweek, but time will tell if he does feature or is merely left on the bench.

As seen in the tweets below though, many Barcelona fans were merely delighted to see his name on the squad sheet as it can certainly be seen as progress given his recent struggles.

