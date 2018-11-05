‘Man City are better than Liverpool’ – Jamie Carragher urges LFC fans to relax, outlines best chance of winning title

Jamie Carragher believes that Man City are the best side in the Premier League, but he isn’t ruling out Liverpool’s chances of winning the title this season.

After being held by Arsenal over the weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side fell two points off the pace as City have now won nine of their opening 11 league games.

SEE MORE: Liverpool poised for transfer battle with Barcelona over classy midfield target

The reigning champions look in ominous form, all without the injured Kevin de Bruyne who was so crucial for them last season, and so it doesn’t bode particularly well for their rivals hoping to topple them.

Nevertheless, Carragher has urged Liverpool fans to ‘relax’ based on the reaction after their draw with Arsenal on Saturday, and while he conceded his belief that City are the better side of the two contenders, he believes Liverpool will potentially have a chance in the second half of the campaign to dethrone them.

“Man City are better than Liverpool, everyone knows that, that’s no problem. That doesn’t mean Liverpool can’t win the league,” he told Sky Sports. “Relax, it’s been a brilliant start, and I think everyone expects it to continue – but it will be tough against Manchester City.

“I think Liverpool’s hope of winning the league is in the second half of the season if City go far in the Champions League, and hope that their focus is on that, taking their eye off the ball slightly.

“That’s the only chance Liverpool have got, because City are better than them.”

While the lack of mention for Chelsea is baffling considering the impressive start made by Maurizio Sarri’s side, it is seemingly a fair assessment from Carragher.

The quality and depth running through the City squad coupled with their experience of dealing with the pressure of going for a league title and winning it gives them crucial advantages over Liverpool.

Time will tell if they do struggle to compete on various fronts which could give Liverpool a chance of surpassing them, but Pep Guardiola and his men will surely be eager to prove that they remain the best team in England and achieve an impressive back-to-back league triumph.