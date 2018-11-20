Good news for Chelsea: Transfer target drops hint of possible future in England

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has suggested that he will perhaps consider a move to England in the future, with Chelsea linked with the Brazilian ace.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental part of Juve’s success in recent years, making 130 appearances for the Bianconeri while winning three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and enjoying a run to the Champions League final in 2017.

In turn, given he’s still playing at a high level, it would seem nonsensical from Juve’s perspective to let him leave, but speculation has linked him with a move to Chelsea as noted in the report below. As per his comments, he has left the door open slightly to a future move to England, perhaps alerting the Blues in the process.

“I think, one day, who knows what will happen?” he is quoted as saying by The Sun, who note Chelsea’s interest. “I have a desire to play in the Premier League but right now I am very happy where I am at, the club I am at [Juventus], the league I am playing in.

“So today my only thought is to continue where I am because that’s where I feel happy.”

The Brazilian international was clear in making his point that he’s happy where he is in Turin for now, and why wouldn’t he be as Juventus continue to compete for major honours.

However, with speculation linking Marcelo with a move to join the Italian champions, as per Calciomercato, there’s little chance of seeing them both at Juventus and so perhaps that could signal his exit if that move did materialise.

For now though, that little hint that he’d be keen on playing in the Premier League in the future could be enough to keep Chelsea in particular monitoring his situation.