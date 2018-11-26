The one signing each big 6 club needs this January: £88m star for Man Utd, Ligue 1 raids for Chelsea, Arsenal & Liverpool

We’re at the stage of the season now where it’s becoming apparent what’s required to give teams the boost they need to improve in the second half of the season.

Of course, in Manchester City’s case in particular, there isn’t really much that needs doing to this near-unstoppable side, but below we’ve gone through one recommended signing for each of the big six.

Read on to see who we think could be the player needed at City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham…

Manchester United – Milan Skriniar

Linked with Manchester United by various sources in recent times, it’s been claimed that Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar could cost as much as £88million, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 23-year-old looks one of Europe’s top defenders at the moment, and would instantly improve a problem position for the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho surely cannot go on with players like Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly as regulars in his side, so it would surely be worth splashing that much cash on Skriniar if possible.

Liverpool – Adrien Rabiot

A player subject of a huge amount of speculation at the moment, Paris Saint-Germain look at serious risk of losing Adrien Rabiot in the near future.

Sport report that PSG could now be ready to cash in on the France international in January so as to avoid losing him on a free in the summer.

Liverpool are thought to be one of a number of clubs in contention for Rabiot, according to the Metro, and the Reds could certainly do well to land him on the cheap as they arguably still look in need of improving in midfield as summer signings Fabinho and Naby Keita struggle to make the desired impact at Anfield.

Arsenal – Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe is having a superb season for Lille, and looks like he could really do a job for Arsenal at the moment.

The Sun have linked the Gunners with the in-form Ivory Coast international, and the recent injury to Danny Welbeck surely makes their need all the more pressing.

Still, one imagines if Pepe keeps on playing like this, other big clubs will be in for him as his value soars, making it harder for Arsenal to compete. Still, if they can do it, it could give them that added spark needed to cement a place in the top four.