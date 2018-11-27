Video: Jose Mourinho sends strong message to Manchester United players ahead of Young Boys clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told his players to stay at home if they cannot handle the pressure of performing in front of their own fans at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend in another setback to their Premier League campaign, and are back in action in their stadium against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

However, United players have not looked confident at times in their home matches, and this point was raised to Mourinho in his pre-match press conference.

Watch the video below as Mourinho sends a strong message to any of his players who do fear playing in front of their own fans, telling them he’s never feared a home game and that if they do they shouldn’t play.

You can see the full press conference from the Portuguese tactician, or skip to around 10.47 when he sends his strong message to his players: