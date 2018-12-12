Arsenal boss Unai Emery is set for a double injury boost as the club have confirmed that both Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are back in full training.

Ramsey was left out of the squad to face Huddersfield this past weekend with an ankle injury, while Ozil has been struggling with a back problem for several weeks.

However, as per the club’s tweet below, the pair are back in full training and they could now be used by Emery against Qarabag on Thursday.

Ozil has only made two brief appearances in the Europa League so far this season, but given his lack of playing time and with the fact that the Gunners are already through to the knockout stage in mind, it could be the perfect opportunity to give him minutes and work on his match fitness with the pressure off.

In contrast, Ramsey has started the last three outings in Europe, but similarly after missing out over the weekend, perhaps the midweek game will give him a chance to work his way back to full fitness ahead of an important festive period for Arsenal.

Emery will welcome the pair back with open arms to give him more options in the final third, as Arsenal look to maintain their impressive 21-game unbeaten run across all competitions and go into the busy schedule with plenty of confidence and belief as they continue to compete on multiple fronts.

In order to successfully continue that, they’ll need all their quality depth available.