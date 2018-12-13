Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong has reiterated that he is yet to make a decision on his future despite being strongly linked with a move to PSG in recent weeks.

According to a report from the MailOnline, the 21-year-old was set to make a move to France but the player’s father believes that a move to Barcelona would be much better suited to the Netherlands international.

Some of Europe’s biggest clubs are set to do battle for the midfielder, Mirror Football reported that; Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also among the admirers for the Ajax sensation.

In quotes obtained by MailOnline, the youngster told VoetbalZone this on the possibility of a move in the near future:

‘No, I definitely haven’t made a decision yet.’

De Jong could have the rare chance to impress one of his future sides with Ajax successfully reaching the last-16 of the Champions League.

The youngster could face the prospect of playing against Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain – who both topped their Champions League groups.