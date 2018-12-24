Barcelona superstar demands to be made club’s second highest earner if he’s to extend Blaugrana contract

Barcelona are seemingly going to have to break the bank if they want to tie key first teamer Jordi Alba down to a new deal at the Nou Camp.

Alba has proven to be one of Barca’s most important players in recent seasons, and his displays in the past year or so has seen some fans label him as the best in the world in his position.

The Spaniard’s deal at the club is set to run out in the summer of 2020 as per Marca, and it looks as if the Spanish giants are going to have to offer the player a huge sum if they want to keep ahold of him.

According to Don Balon, Alba has asked to made the club’s second highest earner if he’s to extend his stay in Catalonia, and that Lionel Messi has requested that the club do put some extra last-ditch effort to try and tie the defender down to a new deal with the club.

It’s no surprise to hear that Messi has asked Barca to do go the extra mile to tie Alba down to a new deal, as losing the Spaniard would be very detrimental for the club as a whole.

The partnership that Messi and Alba have with each other is debatably the best in the world, and we’re sure the Argentine would be absolutely gutted to see the left back leave the club in the near future.

Although Alba’s deal still has around 18 months left to run, Barca may want to think about tying the player down to a new deal at the Nou Camp as soon as possible in order to avoid any complications regarding the star’s future later down the line.