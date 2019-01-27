Arsenal’s loan bid for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has been rejected by the Italian giants, the Gunners’ proposition for the winger simply isn’t good enough for the San Siro club.

According to Sky in Italy, Arsenal offered the Nerazzurri a loan fee of £4.4m for Perisic, their proposed deal included an option to buy the 29-year-old for £34.5m.

Unai Emery is stuck in the mud at Arsenal, it’s understood that the Gunners only have the finances to facilitate loan moves in the January transfer window but Inter see loaning out Perisic – who will turn 30 in February – as unfeasible.

The move could be edging closer as Italian journalist Fabrizio Ramano revealed that the Croatian has handed in a transfer request:

#Inter director Marotta to @SkySport: "Perisic has asked to leave but there is no offer for him. We will see in the coming days. We will listen to the request of Perisic, he has put in a transfer request; we must try to satisfy him but also respect the value of him" ?? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2019

#Arsenal offered €4M loan + €40M buy option for Ivan #Perisic. But #Inter have refused because only want to sell Perisic with a permanent deal or obligation to buy. ?? #AFC #Arsenal #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2019

Perisic has been in poor form this season, which is surprising given his exploits at the World Cup last summer. The winger has only scored three goals and contributed two assists in 18 Serie A appearances this season.

Given Perisic’s poor form this season it’s unlikely that Arsenal would be able to justify a loan move for the World Cup finalist with an obligation rather than an option to sign him in the summer, this is really too much of a gamble for the Gunners to take and they should identify other attacking targets.

Arsenal’s initial bid for Perisic is audacious at best.