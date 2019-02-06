Manchester United stalwart agrees contract extension worth £110,000 per week

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has agreed to terms on a new one-year deal at Old Trafford, which will see him remain at the club until 2020.

The Englishman turns 34 in July, but he has enjoyed a strong 2018-19 campaign with the Red Devils, taking in 19 Premier League appearances while also contributing one goal and two assists.

Young is deployed predominately as a full-back, but his versatility also makes him a good option for caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in midfield and the club have rewarded him for his recent displays with a fresh contract.

According to the Daily Mail, the veteran defender has agreed on a one-year extension worth £110,000 per week, after successful negotiations with the club over the last few months.

The Daily Mail also reports that several Premier League clubs had expressed an interest in Young as his original deal ran down, but he had always planned to prolong his United career.

Young has spent nine years at Old Trafford, winning Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup winners medals along the way and establishing himself as a key member of the United squad.

The England international was a firm favourite under former boss Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer values him just as highly, not only for his influence on the pitch but for his leadership qualities in the dressing room as well.

Young’s new deal is expected to be announced officially in the coming days, which will surely come as another huge boost to Red Devils supporters in 2019.

United are unbeaten in nine matches under Solskjaer and tieing down a loyal stalwart to an extra year at the club can only be a good thing for the team’s continued success, with the future starting to look bright at the Theatre of Dreams once again.