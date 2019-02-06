Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard was asked on his preference for a potential Premier League title winner, but he clearly struggles with the idea of picking one this year

Rivals Manchester City and Liverpool remain locked in the top two spots this season, with the Red Devils perhaps mounting a late charge of their own under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, along with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, it doesn’t seem likely that they will enter the fold at this late stage and cut the gap, and so Lingard was asked out of the top sides, if he had to pick, who would he prefer to see win the title.

“My voice is a bit sore, I can’t answer that”, he replied, as noted by the Mirror.

Many United fans would arguably reply in the same fashion at this stage, as given the rivalry with Liverpool and City, it’s certainly going to be difficult for them to choose.

Nevertheless, the main focus of course will be on building on this season and ensuring that they return to the race at the top next year. For now though, Lingard will undoubtedly have reflected how the fanbase is feeling about the current title run in.