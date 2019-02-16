How AC Milan could line up vs Atalanta: Boost for Gattuso for crucial encounter

AC Milan take on Atalanta on Saturday night with just a point separating the two sides in the race to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Rossoneri leapfrogged their rivals to move back into fourth place with their win over Cagliari last weekend, but with Roma and Lazio also just a point adrift, it sets up a potentially fascinating end to the campaign.

In turn, these head-to-head meetings could prove to be decisive, and with that in mind, Gennaro Gattuso will be handed a major boost as he could have an unchanged line-up from last time out.

The last thing that Milan need is for injury issues to hit them having already been without the likes of Lucas Biglia and Mattia Caldara for the majority of the season.

With that in mind, the Italian tactician will be delighted to have that consistency in his starting XI, and as seen below, it’s full of in-form players hoping to continue their impressive impact.

January signings Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek have undoubtedly had a major influence in the final third, with the Brazilian’s quality in midfield and the Pole’s clinical finishing adding vital ingredients to Milan’s bid for a return to Europe’s top table.

Piatek will be aiming for a fifth goal in five games, while Paqueta opened his account last weekend in the 3-0 win over Cagliari and will hope to build on that.

Nevertheless, the form of Gianluigi Donnarumma has been equally as crucial between the posts, while captain Alessio Romagnoli continues to shine in defence along with midfield general Tiémoué Bakayoko.

In turn, Gattuso will be hopeful that they can continue to have a positive influence this weekend and will be relieved that they all remain fit and available, as a trip to Bergamo is never easy and Atalanta will be desperate to make a statement of their own as a surprise contender for fourth place.

Possible AC Milan XI: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu. (via La Gazzetta dello Sport.)