Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny extended the Gunners’ lead against Bournemouth to two goals early into the second half after a lovely little team move.

Just after the sides returned from the halftime break, Arsenal were awarded a free-kick – the set piece came to nothing but some great team work led to Arsenal’s third of the night.

Attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and superstar Mesut Ozil exchanged passes before Mkhitaryan picked out club captain Koscielny with a low cross into the centre of the box. The Frenchman’s side-foot effort was deflected into the back of the net.

Check out the goal below: