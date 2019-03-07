Menu

Video: Mourinho makes interesting point about Solskjaer’s Manchester United after PSG victory

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after their win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils stunned PSG with a remarkable comeback to win 3-1 at the Parc des Princes and go through on away goals in last night’s big game in the Champions League.

This is a far cry from how United were playing under Mourinho earlier this season, and the Portuguese made an interesting point about the confidence of his old side now.

Speaking in the video clip above, Mourinho gives plenty of credit to his successor Solskjaer for the belief they showed in their game to pull off this most unlikely result.

It must, on some level, hurt the former Man Utd boss to see this same group of players look so different so quickly after his departure, but the point he makes here perhaps means he has done some level of soul searching about what went wrong for him at Old Trafford.

