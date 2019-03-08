Brendan Rodgers opens up on ‘horrendous’ burglary while family were at home

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has opened up on the ordeal that his partner and her daughter went through as their home was burgled.

The incident took place at his Glasgow home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with his wife and step-daughter inside the property at the time.

SEE MORE: Brendan Rodgers’ wife and daughter left badly shaken after major incident in their Glasgow home

It’s noted that medals and other belongings were taken, but naturally the most important thing for all concerned is that the pair weren’t hurt during the break in.

Rodgers has been met with a negative response after leaving Celtic to take the job at the King Power Stadium, but while he has insisted that the ordeal was ‘horrendous’ for his family, he won’t let the last week or two taint his tenure at Celtic.

“It’s obviously something that’s not nice for any family to go through,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. “It gave the girls a fright.

“I don’t want to detract from an amazing time we had in Glasgow. The experiences we had there were amazing on and off the field. We don’t want to let the last 10 days cloud any of that.

“We’ve dealt with it, we’ve had lots of support. They’re both safe.

“It’s an unfortunate incident, it’s sad for the girls – for someone to come in at night – it’s horrendous really, I just made sure they were secure up there.

“We are looking to buy a home here in Leicester. They will move down very soon.”

It was also nice to see Rodgers take a light-hearted reaction too as when asked about losing his medals, he responded: “Yeah, I’ll have to try to get some more.”

Thankfully his family weren’t injured, and they’ll be looking forward to a fresh start in Leicester it seems in the very near future.