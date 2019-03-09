REVEALED: Secret behind Romelu Lukaku’s stunning recent form for Man Utd

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has been in fine form in recent weeks, and it’s claimed a change in his diet could be a major factor behind it.

The 25-year-old has bagged six goals in his last three outings across all competitions, providing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a timely boost given recent injury setbacks for Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Prior to that, the Belgian international was struggling for form and to cement his place in the starting line-up, but he is now proving his worth and showing what he’s capable of with some crucial goals.

According to the Daily Mail, a major reason behind his recent success is changes to his diet as he has been looking to shed some weight.

While it’s specifically suggested that he now has an omelette rather than pasta as his pre-match meal, the sentiment is the same in that he’s ultimately tried to improve his weight and fitness levels and it’s producing dividends.

Lukaku will hope to continue that rich goalscoring form when Man Utd take on Arsenal on Sunday, with the Red Devils now pushing for fourth place in the Premier League while remaining in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League.

The specific meal plan change mentioned above does make it sound more comical, but if it works for Lukaku then he’ll undoubtedly continue with it!