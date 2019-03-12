Manchester United plan to pair world class duo together in attack as they chase audacious £315m double transfer

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up an audacious double transfer swoop this summer for Brazilian duo Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.

This sensational claim comes from Don Balon, who state United are ready to pay big to poach Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that would likely cost them around £215million.

The Red Devils are also keen to help Neymar settle in by bringing in his fellow countryman Coutinho and pair them in a stunning new-look attack, according to Don Balon.

This is far from the first time United have been linked with Coutinho, who does seem set to be the subject of much speculation this summer after a difficult time at Barcelona.

Just earlier today, the Independent claimed MUFC were after the former Liverpool star, who would likely cost around £100m, according to another recent report from the Daily Mirror.

While it’s debatable if United really need to spend as much as £315m on two new attacking players, there’s no doubt it would make them serious contenders for all the big prizes next season.

Coutinho could be an ideal replacement for flop signing Alexis Sanchez, while Neymar could also come in as an upgrade on either Anthony Martial or Romelu Lukaku, depending on where he’d play.

Still, despite these apparent plans, let’s wait and see if United can realistically even come close to getting both of these deals through.