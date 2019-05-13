Chelsea ready to pay £69m for transfer of 21-year-old ideal to replace Eden Hazard

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay as much as £69million for the potential transfer of Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Italy international has impressed in Serie A and looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs at the moment as the Blues look almost certain to lose Eden Hazard to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

L’Equipe report that Hazard’s move to the Bernabeu could be announced after Chelsea’s Europa League final clash with Arsenal on May 29th.

Chelsea may face a transfer ban this summer, so will be relieved to have already signed Christian Pulisic before loaning him back to Borussia Dortmund in January.

However, if they can get their transfer ban delayed, Don Balon report they could be one of the teams in the running to seal the transfer of Chiesa.

With 12 goals and three assists in all competitions this season, it’s easy to see why the 21-year-old is so highly rated, but Chelsea may already be behind Juventus in the running for his signature, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet suggests Juve are already in talks to sign Chiesa and have put forward the strongest offer so far.

Still, it does claim Chelsea are ready to pay £69m for the youngster, so CFC fans will hope there’s still some chance they could up their bid and end up winning this transfer battle.