Arsenal stars will receive huge bonus if they are victorious against Chelsea in Europa League final

Arsenal players will receive significant financial rewards if they come out on top in a Europa League final clash with Chelsea on May 29.

The Gunners must win the all-English tie to secure their place in next season’s Champions League, having only managed a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, a number of Arsenal stars will receive a huge bonus if they are victorious in the showpiece event, with payments ranging between £100,000 and £500,000.

Unai Emery’s men have extra motivation heading into the match, as they chase the club’s first continental trophy since a European Cup Winners Cup triumph way back in 1994.

The Mail reports that winning the competition could cost Arsenal up to £10 million in total across the entire squad, as a result of unique bonus clauses included in their individual contracts.

The Gunners will also need to be certain of Champions League football in order to increase their summer transfer budget, with a number of potential signings mooted over the last few months.

The Mail states Emery has already been granted a £40 million transfer kitty, but that could increase dramatically if silverware is brought back to Emirates Stadium at the end of the month.

In order to stay competitive in the market, extra funds are crucial for Arsenal, with bargain deals for top talent across Europe likely to be few and far between.

Emery’s first year in charge at the Emirates has been mixed, but Europa League glory could be the ideal platform to build towards something bigger next term.

The Gunners have impressed going forward throughout the 2018-19 campaign, but defensive issues have undermined their progress and reinforcements will be needed in order to progress to the next level.

Aaron Ramsey is also due to depart for Juventus in June and signing his replacement could cost the club a significant fee, which leaves little margin for error against the Blues in Baku next week.