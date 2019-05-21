Personal terms agreed: Man Utd close in on first summer signing in touted £15m deal

Man Utd are reportedly closing in on the signing of Swansea City ace Daniel James as it’s claimed personal terms have been agreed.

The 21-year-old has made quite the impression this season in the Championship, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists in 38 appearances for the Swans.

Further, he has two caps for Wales, and is seemingly set for a bright future for club and country moving forward.

As noted by the Metro, it has been suggested that Man Utd will pay £15m to prise him away and take him to Old Trafford, while Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has now suggested that personal terms have been agreed between the two parties as well, as per his tweet below.

In turn, that would surely put James on the brink of a move to United, albeit there has been no official word from either club as of yet.

With the season only finishing just over a week ago, Man Utd are seemingly going to waste little time in getting their summer transfer business started, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of reinforcements ahead of next season.

Having failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League coupled with a trophyless campaign, the Red Devils simply didn’t live up to expectations over the past year, with Jose Mourinho paying the price with his job in December.

Now it remains to be seen if Solskjaer gets the backing from the hierarchy to stamp his mark on the squad moving forward, with Ander Herrera’s confirmed exit likely to result in a midfielder being signed in the coming months to fill that particular void.

However, despite having a wealth of options in attack already, Solskjaer is edging closer to bolstering his options in that department with James it seems, who will potentially now offer competition for the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and others if he joins, and if those individuals do indeed remain at the club.