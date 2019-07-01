Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has reportedly informed the club of his desire to seal a transfer back to Barcelona.

The Brazil international is also said to have made it clear to PSG that he does not want to return or play a part in their pre-season tour, according to Sport.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed for Neymar to rejoin Barcelona, but Sport state he has an asking price of around €200million, which shouldn’t be impossible for the Catalan giants to match.

However, Antoine Griezmann has also been strongly linked with Barca by the print edition of L’Equipe, re-reported by Mundo Deportivo, so it’s unclear if Neymar would necessarily be a top priority for the club.

Ernesto Valverde already has the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho up front, though one imagines one or both of the latter two could leave this summer.

That might make room for both Neymar and Griezmann in what would truly be a star-studded attack to match anything in world football.

Barcelona arguably need that kind of investment after seeing rivals Real Madrid spend big so far this summer on the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.